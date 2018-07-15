Kerber stuns Serena, wins Wimbledon title

German 11th seed Angelique Kerber defeated Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon singles title and third grand slam on a packed Centre Court on Saturday.

Kerber dominated the match winning in just over an hour, winning 6-3,6-3 in emphatic fashion against the seven-time champion.

SHE'S DONE IT!@angeliquekerber beats @serenawilliams 6-3, 6-3 to win her THIRD Grand Slam and her first at #Wimbledon! pic.twitter.com/pamvSSw1fX — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 14, 2018

The 30-year-old German started the match off in perfect fashion by claiming her 36-year-old opponents serve, then holding to lead 2-0.

And despite Williams breaking back in the fourth game, Kerber claimed to more breaks in the seventh and ninth games to win the opening set 6-3.

In the next set, Kerber began by holding serve and in the sixth game claimed William’s serve to lead 4-2, before going on to win the set and match 6-3.

It wasn't to be for @serenawilliams but still, she's had a great tournament. Hear what the great champion has to say. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BBZRJpFaFz — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 14, 2018

In the courtside interview with Sue Barker afterwards, Serena said: “It was such an amazing tournament for me,” says Williams, her voice breaking. “I was really happy to get this far. It’s obviously disappointing but I can’t be disappointed. I’m literally just getting started.

Barker tells Williams she’s a “superhero supermum”, to which she replied: “For all the mums out there, I was playing for you today, I tried. Angelique played out of her mind. She’s an incredible person and a really good friend so I’m really happy for her.”

In her interview, Kerber praised her opponent, saying: “First I have to say, Serena, you’re a great person and a champion. Coming back, you’re such an inspiration for everyone. I’m sure you will have your next grand slam title soon, so congrats for coming back.

“I knew I had to play my best tennis against Serena. It’s my second chance [in the final]. I’m the next German after Steffi to win, it’s amazing.”

