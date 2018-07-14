Djokovic wins Nadal ‘thriller’ to reach final

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, seeded 12th, defeated World No.1 Rafa Nadal in a five-set thriller on Saturday to reach the Wimbledon final against South African Kevin Anderson.

In a match, which was stopped on Friday night, Djokovic leading two sets to one, due to the 23h00 time curfew after the Anderson v John Isner semi-final took over six hour to complete. The 31-year-old Djokovic somehow managed to get past Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9), 3-6, 10-8 in a match lasting over five hours and 15 minutes.

In Friday’s opening set, Djokovic’s serve proved crucial after not faced any break points and earning the crucial break on Nadal’s serve in the seventh game with a forehand winner to claim the set 6-4.

The world number one came roaring back and broke Djokovic’s serve in the fourth game, as the Serb sent a forehand into the net.

Djokovic immediately broke back, but then Nadal regained the advantage in the following game with a forehand winner. The Serb had two more break points to level proceedings again when Nadal was serving for the set, but could not convert them and the Spaniard made it 1-1, winning the set 6-3.

The third was a tight battle, that needed to be decided by a tiebreaker after neither lost serve. Nadal failed to convert three set points in the tiebreaker, sending a backhand into the net to give Djokovic the breaker 11-9 and a 2-1 lead.

The match was then stopped due to the 23h00 curfew and the players left the court.

Upon resumption of the match on Saturday, Nadal broke Djokovic in the second game to lead 2-0 but dropped his own serve in the fifth game.

He then claimed Djokovic’s serve for the second time in the set to lead 5-3.

The Serb tightened things up and Nadal offered up a double fault to help Djokovic towards a potential break but then, at 0-40, the Spaniard sprung back into life to take the game to deuce.

Drop shots and volleys were the order of the game as Nadal claimed the set 6-3, with an ace, to force a fifth set.

The deciding set was a classic with neither players serve being broken until the Djokovic held to lead 9-8.

And then he claimed Nadal’s serve for the win in just over five hours and 15 minutes.

After the stunning result Djokovic said: “I mean, it is hard to pick the words, I am just going through things, flashbacks to the last 14 months and everything I’ve done to get here, to the final against one of the best players in the world, one of the longest matches of my career. I am overwhelmed.”

