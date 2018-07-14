Isner and Anderson want rule change after marathon match

John Isner and Kevin Anderson have called for fifth set tie breaks at the Grand Slams after their marathon Wimbledon semi-final.

Anderson prevailed in the longest semi-final in Grand Slam history on Friday after eventually winning 7-6 6-7 6-7 6-4 26-24 in an encounter that stretched on for six hours and 36 minutes.

The final set lasted for almost three hours and delayed the second semi-final between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic for so long that they were unable to complete their match.

Afterwards, the two exhausted players made it clear that there should be a cut-off point in the fifth set deciders, where the match is decided by a tie break.

“I hope this is a sign for Grand Slams to change. For us to be out there for that length of time. I really hope we can look at this, because at the end you don’t feel great,” said Anderson.

“Just playing like that in those conditions was tough on both of us. If I was on the opposite (losing) side I don’t know how you take it.”

"At the end you feel like it's a draw, but someone has to win."

Isner holds the record for the longest ever Grand Slam singles match after his 2010 first round Wimbledon encounter with Nicolas Mahut lasted 11 hours over the course of three days.

“I agree with Kevin. I personally think a sensible option would be 12-All,” said Isner.

“If one person can’t finish the other off before 12-All, then do a tiebreaker. I think it’s long overdue.”

