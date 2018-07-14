Kerber ‘proud’ to face Williams in final rerun

Angelique Kerber says she’s “proud” to be facing Serena Williams in a rerun of the 2016 Wimbledon final after a miserable 2017.

While Williams’ chance to lift the women’s trophy less than a year after the birth of her daughter has understandably captured the imagination ahead of Saturday’s final, Kerber has also enjoyed a notable comeback.

The German became world number one in 2016 after winning both the Australian Open and US Open, while finishing runner-up to Williams at Wimbledon.

But she suffered first round defeats at the US Open and Roland Garros last year and dropped out of the world’s top 20 for the first time since 2012.

Kerber has regained her form this year though after reaching the semi-finals in Australia and now the Wimbledon final.

“I’m really proud to being back in the Wimbledon final after especially last year where things weren’t like I was expecting,” said Kerber.

“To be here again, that was a goal of mine when I started this year, to play good in majors, in the Grand Slams, and to reach the finals again. There’s still one more match to go. But it’s a great feeling.

“Serena is a champion for sure, one of the best players in the world. I mean, we had so many great matches in the last years.

“To see her back, it’s great. She is always pushing you to the limits to play your best tennis. This is the only chance to beat her.”

