Djokovic leads Nadal in delayed semi

Novak Djokovic will take a 2-1 lead into the finale of his Wimbledon semi-final with Rafa Nadal after play was suspended until Saturday.

After the first semi-final between Kevin Anderson and John Isner lasted for more than six hours, Nadal and Djokovic had to wait until after 8pm local time to go onto the court.

There wasn’t sufficient time for the duo to finish their encounter before the 11pm curfew, with Djokovic holding a 6-4 3-6 7-6 (11-9) advantage heading into the fourth set when the match resumes on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic WINS the third set 👍 So as it stands, Djokavic leads Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(9)! The match will resume tomorrow, will the #12 seed wrap things up in the fourth set or will the Spaniard take the match all the way?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DlTlPKmega — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 13, 2018

Djokovic’s serve proved crucial in taking the opening set after he avoided facing any break points and earned the crucial break on Nadal’s serve in the seventh game with a forehand winner.

However, the world number one came roaring back in the second set and broke Djokovic’s serve in the fourth game, as the Serb sent a forehand into the net.

Djokovic immediately broke back, but then Nadal regained the advantage in the following game with a forehand winner.

Nadal wins the second set 6-3 🙌 Both players are level on a set each but there is only 1 and 5 minutes left to play today. Will the match have to continue tomorrow?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/iyoJRIxo9K — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 13, 2018

There were two break points for Djokovic to level proceedings again when Nadal was serving for the set, but he failed to convert them and the Spaniard made it 1-1.

The third set went on serve and after Nadal failed to convert three set points in the tie break, he sent a backhand into the net to give Djokovic a potentially decisive lead.

