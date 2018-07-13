Serena shocked by comeback success

Serena Williams admits she’s been surprised by her march to the Wimbledon final after only playing four tournaments since returning to the court.

Williams will bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title when she faces Angelique Kerber in Saturday’s final after crushing Germany’s Julia Gorges 6-2 6-4 in Thursday’s semi-final.

If the American can lift the title at the All England Club, it would represent a remarkable comeback after the birth of her daughter last September.

Williams had to overcome medical complications both during and after the birth, with her competitive return to tennis only coming in March.

“It’s no secret I had a super tough delivery. I lost count after, like, four surgeries because I was in so many surgeries. There was a time I could barely walk to my mailbox,” said Williams.

“It’s like, come on guys, this is pretty awesome. To hear people say, ‘Oh, she’s a favourite’ – the last 16 months, I’ve played four tournaments, and was carrying another human half that time. It’s interesting.

GAME.SET.MATCH! SERENA!@serenawilliams beats @juliagoerges in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. The 23 time Grand Slam champion is through to the @Wimbledon finals 🙌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/K6O5NjCIfW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 12, 2018

“Again, I’ve said it all week, this is only my fourth tournament back.

“[But] Every time I go out there, I want to I guess take a giant step forward, keep taking giant steps, but keep improving.”

