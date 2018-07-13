Wimbledon |

Isner wants more than record books spot

John Isner is determined to be famous for more than his involvement in the longest match in tennis history.

Isner will make his Grand Slam semi-final debut on Friday when he faces Kevin Anderson at the All England Club after victory over Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals.

The American went down in Wimbledon folklore eight years ago when his 70-68 fifth set victory over Nicolas Mahut saw him win a match that lasted 11 hours and five minutes.

But Isner hopes his current form will see him known for more than just a quirk of the record books.

“Of course, everyone is going to remember that match in 2010, and rightfully so. I like to think that, since that match, I’ve done a lot of good stuff on the court performance-wise,” said Isner.

“But for a lot of people, that’s definitely the lasting image of my career.

“If I can keep going further here, I can maybe squash that.

“Certainly the grand slam results haven’t been there. But now I’m sort of rectifying that, I think.”

