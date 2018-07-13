Williams reaches tenth Wimbledon final

The indomitable Serena Williams advanced to the Wimbledon 2018 final following her victory over Julia Goerges on Thursday.

The former world number one needed just 70 minutes to dismantle the German 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court at the All England Club.

Williams played a tight game with just 16 winners to seven unforced errors but as is so often the case, she was better in the big moments, winning four out of five breakpoint opportunities.

After surviving a tough test in the quarters against Camila Giorgi, Williams appeared on form from the first serve and enjoyed a fast start, racing to a 4-2 lead. The break took much of the fight from Goerges, who won just one of the next seven points as Williams broke again to secure the set.

Williams’ physicality was once again on show at SW19, as she was imperious on serve in the second set. The seven-time champion lost just one point in her first four service games while breaking the world number 13 to go 5-2 up.

Goerges showed some of the talent that has lead her to her best grand slam performance, breaking back as Williams was serving for the match. However, the fightback was cut short as Williams broke to love to seal the set and the match, cuing a broad smile from the 23-time grand slam winner.

"I don't even know how to feel." Hear what @serenawilliams had to say after booking a spot in the Wimbledon finals 👇#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/9Y2xRsRoHn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 12, 2018

The victory earns the 36-year-old a date with Angelique Kerber for Saturday’s final. The German eased past the talented Jelena Ostapenko earlier in the day to reach her second Wimbledon final.

The pair last met at that final in 2016, where Williams was a straight set victor, earning revenge for her loss at the Australian Open earlier in the year.

Stream every match at Wimbledon live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories