Kerber cruises past Ostapenko to SW19 final

The 11th-seeded Angelique Kerber cruised past Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko in straight sets on Thursday to reach the Wimbledon final.

The German was in control for most of the match on Centre Court as she defeated the 12th-seeded Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 in just over an hour.

GAME.SET.MATCH! KERBER! The German wins straight sets 6-3, 6-3 👊 The 2016 Australian Open and US Open Champion is through to the finals 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/weaB9ONIie — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 12, 2018

Kerber will next face the winner of the Serena Williams vs. Camila Giorgi match in Saturday’s final.

The match was won easier than expected by Kerber thanks to lots of unforced errors off the ground-strokes by the 21-year-old Latvian.

Things went with serve until the seventh game of the opening set when Kerber broke and again two games later, to win the set 6-3.

The 30-year-old German then seemed to run away with the second set to lead 5-1 at one stage.

And although Ostapenko mounted a comeback, with a break and then holding serve, Kerber was not to be denied and held, saving a break point, to win the set and match 6-3 and a spot in the final.

“It was a really tough match. I was just trying to focus on every single point.”@AngeliqueKerber is delighted to have won the match and secure a spot in the @Wimbledon finals 😀#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/IkF3OcZZSd — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 12, 2018

