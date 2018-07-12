Isner wins, faces Anderson in semis

Ninth-seeded John Isner came from a set down to beat thirteenth seed Milos Raonic on Wednesday to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

In a match of ‘the big-servers’, the American defeated his Canadian opponent 6-7(5), 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 37 minutes.

His semi-final opponent is South African Kevin Anderson, who defeated Reger Federer earlier in the day.

Semi-finals sealed with a winner

In a match where 56 aces were served (Raonic 31 and Isner 25 aces), Isner looked the better of the two players in the latter stages and seemed to be more likely to win after dropping the opening set tiebreaker.

In the second set, there were once again no breaks of serve and a tiebreaker was needed to end the deadlock, which Isner won 9-7 to even things up at a set apiece.

Things proceeded on serve in the third set, until the fifth game, where Isner got the first break of the match to go on and win it 6-4.

Isner looked completely in charge of the match from then onwards, and claimed Raonic’s serve in the fifth and ninth games to win the set and match 6-3 and a berth in the semi-finals.

