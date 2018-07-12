Anderson stuns Federer in five-set thriller

South African Kevin Anderson came from two sets and a match point down to beat top-seeded Roger Federer in a five-set thriller on Wednesday to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The eighth-seeded Anderson needed four hours and 17 minutes to battle past the eight-time Wimbledon champion 2-6, 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4, 13-11 on Court 1 and will face the winner of the John Isner vs. Milos Raonic encounter in the semi-finals.

The 36-year-old Federer started the match off perfectly with a service break in the opening game and another in the seventh game to claim the set 6-2.

The second set was a closer affair, and after a service break apiece, the set had to be decided by a tiebreaker, which the 20-time grand slam winner won 7-5, to look in complete control of proceedings at two sets up.

Federer did start hitting loose shots, making mistakes on his forehand side but seemed to still be dictating proceedings.

With things on serve and Federer leading 5-4, Anderson survived a match point to hold serve for 5-5 then broke immediately and served out the set, winning it 7-5.

The bi-serving, 32-year-old old Anderson seemed undaunted by the pressure of the occasion and went on to win the fourth set 6-4, thanks to a solitary break in the seventh game, to tie things up and force a fifth deciding set.

The Swiss superstar started off proceedings and held serve as did Anderson a game later. As the set proceeded Federer looked to be in the driving seat by serving first as the South African was forced to play catchup as the set went on.

With the score tied at 11-11, Federer serving, Anderson pounced to force a break and then held serve to win the thrilling match 13-11, in what was his first ever victory against the Swiss superstar, having never won a set in their four previous meetings.

