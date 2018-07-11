Djokovic defeats Nishikori, to reach semis

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic was a four-set winner against Japan’s Kei Nishikori on Wednesday to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

In a match lasting two hours and 38 minutes, Djokovic beat Nishikori 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and will next meet the winner of the match later today between second-seeded Rafa Nadal and fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro.

In the opening set, 12th-seeded Djokovic broke his opponents serve twice, in the third and eighth games, to claim the opener 6-3.

The 24th seed Nishikori bounced back to claim the second set 6-3 thanks to a solitary break in the fourth game to tie the match up at a set apiece.

But that’s where Nishikori’s challenge started to falter as Djokovic upped his game in the third set, after coming back from 0-40 down to hold serve and take a 3-2 lead, then broke the Japanese to take a 4-2 lead.

The Serb then held serve and seemed to move into overdrive, breaking Nishikori for the second game running to take the third set 6-2.

In the opening two games of the next set both players dropped serve, Djokovic then held to lead 2-1 and proceeded to claim Nishikori’s serve immediately after failing to lift his sliced shot over the net to trail 3-1.

The 12-time grand slam winner went on to wrap up the set and match 6-2 and a spot in the semi-finals.

