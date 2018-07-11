Serena passes Giorgi test… just

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams rallied from a set down to dismiss Camila Giorgi and reach her first grand slam semi-final since becoming a wife and a mother.

Serena fought back from a set down to defeat the daring Giorgi, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Giorgi enjoyed a confident start, outhitting Serena by eight winners to six as she won the first set and opened up a 0-30 lead in the second game of the second stanza.

Serena steadied from there though, breaking serve for the first time and then going on to level the match.

Serena earned a vital break early in the decider and held on for the next four games, turning to her powerful serve to dig her out of trouble on a few occasions.

The American will feature in her 11th semi-final at Wimbledon where she will lock horns with 13th seed Julia Goerges on Thursday.

Goerges also recovered from a set down to beat Kiki Bertens, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

All the quarterfinal results from the women’s draw can be seen below:

(11) A Kerber d. (14) D Kasatkina 6-3, 7-5

(12) J Ostapenko d. D Cibulkova 7-5, 6-4

(13) J Goerges d. (20) K Bertens 3-6, 7-5, 6-1

(25) S Williams d. C Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

