Kerber’s keeps cool at crazy Wimbledon

Former world number one Angelique Kerber made it back-to-back Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time in three years, dispatching Russian rival Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-5 on Tuesday.

The women’s singles at Wimbledon were manic well before Manic Monday.

While Karolína Plíšková was the last of the top-ten seeds to be knocked-out on Manic Monday, there were some incredible upsets well before then.

One player who has kept her composure as the mayhem has carried on around her has been Kerber.

And on Tuesday, she booked her spot in the semi-finals at SW19 in typically calm fashion.

Kasatkina, just 21-years-of-age, threw the kitchen sink at her more fancied opponent – her 33 winners and 31 unforced errors were proof of this.

However, Kerber’s consistency and equanimity trumped Kasatkina’s aggression and boldness. While the German hit less than half the number of winners that the Russian hit (16), she also made less than half the number of unforced errors (14).

In the end, slow and steady triumphed.

Up next for Kerber is 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who reached her first Wimbledon semi-final after beating former world number four Dominika Cibulkova on Court Number One.

The two-time Grand Slam champion will take on the 21-year-old Latvian for the first time on Thursday.

All the quarterfinal results from the women’s draw can be seen below:

(11) A Kerber d. (14) D Kasatkina 6-3, 7-5

(12) J Ostapenko d. D Cibulkova 7-5, 6-4

(13) J Goerges d. (20) K Bertens 3-6, 7-5, 6-1

(25) S Williams d. C Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

