Del Potro downs Simon, Nadal next

Fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals with a four sets victory against Frenchman Gilles Simon on Tuesday.

The Argentine needed four hours and 31 minutes on Court 2 to see off Simon 7-6(1), 7-6(5), 5-7, 7-6(5) on Tuesday in a match that was suspended on Monday due to darkness with the Argentine star two sets to one ahead.

Del Potro will next be up against second seed Rafa Nadal in the quarterfinals.

In a very tight and close match, the Frenchman was undone by unnecessary errors at times and the aggression and power of Del Potro’s serve and groundstrokes.

The first set went with serve until the set had to be decided by a tiebreaker which the Argentine dominated 7-1 to go a set up.

In set number two, things proceeded until Simon claimed his opponents serve in the seventh game to lead 4-3 but was immediately broken back, and the set needing to be decided via another tiebreaker which Del Potro won 7-5 to go two sets up.

The Frenchman made a concerted effort in the next set to change things and was rewarded with breaks of serve in the seventh and 12th games to win the set 7-5 before bad light ended the days play.

Tuesday’s fourth set had four service breaks and needed to be decided by yet another tiebreaker, which Del Porto won 7-5 to set up a match-up with Nadal first up on Wednesday.

Wimbledon men’s singles quarterfinal line-up:

Roger Federer (SUI x1) v Kevin Anderson (RSA x8)

John Isner (USA x9) v Milos Raonic (CAN x13)

Novak Djokovic (SRB x12) v Kei Nishikori (JPN x24)

Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG x5) v Rafael Nadal (ESP x2)

