Williams: I will only improve

Serena Williams, who has reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals without dropping a set, has warned rivals that she is nowhere near her best.

CLICK HERE for more tennis news

The 36-year-old Williams, who continued her campaign to win an eighth Wimbledon title by defeating Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina in routine straight sets on Monday, will be in action today in her 13th Wimbledon quarter-final against Italian Camila Giorgi.

Seed exits set up potential grudge match for Serena

The American, playing with a seeding of #25, is on an 18-match winning streak at the All England Club, following her title-winning runs in 2015 and 2016, is the clear favourite against the 26-year-old Giorgi, leading the Italian 3-0 from past meetings, 6-0 in sets.

In an interview, Williams was unfazed by the number of upsets at SW19 so far this year.

“I faced a thousand and three seeds in my life, so I’m okay,” she said. “Things happen. On both sides, men’s and women’s, there’s been a tremendous amount of upsets.

“I don’t think this has happened to this extreme. But also I’ve never been ranked where I am when this has happened before, so usually, I’m one of those few seeds left that’s still fighting and still in the tournament.

“Now that I’m not, it kind of happened!”

The 23-time singles grand slam winner added that with this being her fourth tournament back after giving birth to a baby daughter things can only improve tennis-wise.

“There’s a lot to improve on. This is only my fourth tournament back,” said Williams. “For me, there’s so much farther I want to go to get back where I was, and hopefully go beyond that.

“I’m always striving for perfection. There’s a lot of things that, I don’t know if you can tell, but I really need to work on. Hopefully, I can get there.”

"It was tougher than the scoreline!"@serenawilliams🇺🇸 reacts to her win in straight sets and talks about being a parent and a full-time tennis player!#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/exQsGqdwP3 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) July 9, 2018

Stream every match at Wimbledon live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories