Vesely no problem for Nadal

Despite a valiant effort, Jiří Veselý was unable to cause Rafa Nadal any major troubles at Wimbledon on Monday as the Spaniard progressed via a score line of 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Vesely, the world number 93, had never got beyond the fourth round of a grand slam, and never looked like causing Nadal any difficulty.

Nadal moved effortlessly across the court with Vesely unable to cope with his big-spinning shots. The two-time Wimbledon champion nailed 37 winners while making 12 unforced errors in a one-sided encounter.

The win for Nadal handed him a quarterfinal berth against either Juan Martin del Potro or Gilles Simon, who will resume their match on Tuesday.

Nadal reaches the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the first time since he finished runner-up in 2011.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic managed to seal a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Karen Khachanov just before play was called for the day.

All the other results from the men’s draw at Wimbledon on Monday can be seen below:

(1) R Federer d. (22) A Mannarino 6-0, 7-5, 6-4

(13) M Raonic d. M McDonald 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-2

(24) K Nishikori d. E Gulbis 4-6, 7-6(7-5), 7-6(12-10), 6-1

(9) J Isner d. (31) S Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6(10-8), 7-6(7-4)

(8) K Anderson d. G Monfils 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-2), 5-7, 7-6(7-4)

(2) R Nadal d. J Vesely 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

(12) N Djokovic d. K Khachanov 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

