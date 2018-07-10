Serena bulldozes past Rodina

Serena Williams’ first grand slam triumph as a mother is becoming more and more likely at Wimbledon as her rivals continue to fall away and her form continues to improve.

Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina survived just 64 minutes against Serena on Monday. And that is all she was doing – surviving.

Serena was in imperious form and faced few problems in the opening set, winning it 6-2.

In the second stanza, Serena navigated through the lone break against her serve with relative ease, breaking straight back to clinch the match.

The 23-time grand slam champion struck 30 winners and just 11 unforced errors.

Rodina, by contrast, struggled to find her range, hitting only five winners throughout the clash.

Standing between Serena and the semi-finals is Camila Giorgi, who defeated Ekaterina Makarova in straight sets earlier on Monday.

Serena and Giorgi last played in the first round of the 2016 Australian Open, where the seven-time Wimbledon champion increased their overall head-to-head to 3-0 in her favour.

At the start of Manic Monday, Kiki Bertens kicked off proceedings by eliminating Karolina Pliskova, the last remaining top 10 seed, and in doing so became the first Dutch player to reach a Wimbledon quarterfinal in over a decade.

All the results from the women’s draw on Monday can be seen below:

C Giorgi d. E Makarova 6-3, 6-4

D Cibulkova d. S Hsieh 6-4, 6-1

(20) K Bertens d. (7) K Pliskova 6-3, 7-6(7-1)

(12) J Ostapenko d. A Sasnovich 7-6(7-4), 6-0

(11) A Kerber d. B Bencic 6-3, 7-6(7-5)

(13) J Goerges d. D Vekic 6-3, 6-2

(14) D Kasatkina d. A Van Uytvanck 6-7(6-8), 6-3, 6-2

(25) S Williams d. E Rodina 6-2, 6-2

