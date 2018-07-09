Federer advances to 16th Wimbledon quarter-final

Roger Federer beat Adrian Mannarino on Monday to progress to his 16th quarter-final at SW19.

Federer fired another warning to his title rivals in another very complete performance.

The eight-time champion competed with great tenacity and was a continual menace to French number 22 seed Adrian Mannarino in a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 victory on Centre Court.

Mannarino was never allowed to settle as an ultra-aggressive Federer executed some sublime winners from the back of the court.

Federer came out firing in the opener and subsequently dismantled Mannarino in a bagel set that lasted just 16 minutes.

Mannarino put up much more of a fight in the second set, which appeared to be heading towards a tie-break until the 36-year-old Swiss broke in the 11th game, and then successfully served it out.

Federer was forced to save three break points in the eighth game of the third set. He came through that test to serve out the match to love to complete the win in one hour and 45 minutes.

Federer has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon as he set up a last eight encounter with either number eight seed Kevin Anderson or Gael Monfils.

The world number two has also now not dropped serve since the semi-finals last year.

