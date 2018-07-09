Anderson ready to power on at Wimbledon

South African Kevin Anderson says he is taking Wimbledon one step at a time as he continues his quest for a first-ever grand slam title.

The big-serving Anderson faces France’s Gael Monfils in the fourth round on Monday.

The 32-year old is one step away from a potential quarter-final match up with reigning champion Roger Federer after beating German Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets on Friday, but said he has already achieved his first goal.

“One of my first goals was try and take it a step further and reach the quarters. In order to do that, you need to put yourself in the round of 16.

“So I have done that so far, so I’m definitely looking forward to the opportunity on Monday of playing Gaël Monfils,” he said.

Despite never having beaten his French opponent in five meetings, Anderson said playing him on grass will be a different proposition.

“I have played Gaël a few times. As you know, I haven’t beaten him before but I haven’t played him on the grass. It will be an interesting adjustment to see what happens.

“I feel like on other surfaces he does such a great job of retrieving, absorbing pace very well. He stands quite far back behind the baseline but I feel it’s a little tougher to do on grass.

“I think the way I have been playing, the way I have been approaching my game, I really need to be focusing on that. If I do that, I’m going to give myself the best chance of winning. I don’t think I need to make that big of a change playing him.”

I met Lewis when he walked me on court for the final at @TheQueensClub in 2015. He’s doing incredibly well now and raising funds for a garden at the @royalmarsden, the charity that helped treat his cancer. So happy for how far he’s come! 👏 https://t.co/SZEkd7m1zK pic.twitter.com/L1nrXqhH2B — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 8, 2018

Anderson, who reached his first ever slam final at last year’s US Open, said he feels he has more to offer.

“Even though I’m 32, I still feel like my best tennis is ahead of me,” he added.

“I work very hard in order to get there, and I feel like I’m making strides in that area.”

