Nishikori: My best ever display on grass

Kei Nishikori labelled his Wimbledon victory over Nick Kyrgios as his best ever performance on grass after reaching the fourth round.

Nishikori equalled his best ever run at the All England Club after getting the better of Kyrgios 6-1 7-6 7-4.

Kyrgios had entered the tournament in good form and good spirits, but his old demons returned as he was handed a code violation in the second set for blasting the ball out of the court.

Former world number four Nishikori took full advantage, as the Japanese star set up a fourth round encounter against qualifier Ernests Gulbis, who upset fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

“I’m sure that this was my best ever grass match,” Nishikori said.

“I returned really well despite barely seeing the ball in the last couple of games.”

Kyrgios claimed that he was unable to handle the pressure of the encounter after the Australian was criticised for his attitude on court.

“I was trying to loosen up, I was pretty uptight,” said Kyrgios.

“Obviously getting broken first game didn’t help me. I just kind of panicked. Everything kind of just went south, I guess.

“My footwork was terrible. Just a bad day, I guess.”

