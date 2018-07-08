Hsieh stunned at ‘amazing’ win over Halep

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei labelled her victory over Simona Halep as “amazing” after reaching the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time.

Hsieh refused to be beaten at the All England Club on Saturday after emerging a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 winner, despite dropping serve seven times and saving a match point.

The world number 48 trailed 5-2 in the deciding set, but fought her way back into the game to the delight of the crowd and recorded a first ever victory over a world number one.

“It is amazing,” Hsieh said.

“She played amazing, I had to run and fight for every point. I tried to concentrate on my game and calm down a bit, that helped a lot.

“There was a lot of support from outside that pushed me and I kept fighting.”

Halep won her first Grand Slam at Roland Garros last month, but was scathing of her own performance after seeing her bid for back-to-back majors fall short.

“I was leading the match, I was up, and I couldn’t finish it. I’m not hard. I’m just realistic and honest with myself. I accept that it was an unprofessional attitude from me today,” she said.

“I just was too negative to myself, talking too much. I think because I was tired, because I’m tired, I couldn’t stay focused for every ball.”

