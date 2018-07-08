Kerber catapults her way past Osaka

2016 Wimbledon finalist Angelique Kerber is into the second week in London for the third straight year after dispatching fellow top 20 star Naomi Osaka in straight sets on Centre Court.

From the very first point of the match, where Kerber dominated in a long rally to force an Osaka error, the German was simply relentless.

Her first break of serve came in the opening game, another followed four games later. Kerber claimed the first set in 27 minutes.

The 30-year-old then gained another confidence-building break of serve in the first game of the second set.

Comfortably serving out her victory, Kerber’s statistics made for pleasing post-match reading.

She hit 23 winners, only five unforced errors and didn’t face a single break point.

The two-time grand slam champion reached the final at SW19 in 2016 but lost to Serena Williams.

The two seem to be on a crash course with each other again this year and if they both keep winning they’ll meet in the finals… again.

Elsewhere, in the upset of the day, world number 48, Su-Wei Hsieh, came back from a set down and then match point down to defeat Simona Halep 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

All the results from the women’s draw on Saturday can be seen below:

(14) D Kasatkina d. (17) A Barty 7-5, 6-3

A Van Uytvanck d. (28) A Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3

S Hsieh d. (1) S Halep 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

(12) J Ostapenko d. V Diatchenko 6-0, 6-4

B Bencic d. (27) C Suarez Navarro 6-1, 7-6(7-3)

D Cibulkova d. (15) E Mertens 6-2, 6-2

A Sasnovich d. (26) D Gavrilova 6-3, 6-1

(11) A Kerber d. (18) N Osaka 6-2, 6-4

