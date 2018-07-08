No nonsense Nadal beats De Minaur

Still yet to drop a set in three rounds, dual title-holder Rafa Nadal has stormed into the Championships’ second week for an eighth time after seeing off Alex De Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

While De Minaur battled until the last point, showing the trademark grit of his mentor (Lleyton Hewitt), Nadal won 75 per cent of his service points en route to the victory – the Australian’s inability to apply pressure through break points was the story of the match.

A second straight break of serve helped Nadal on his way to securing the first set.

Then, after claiming back-to-back breaks, Nadal saved two break point opportunities to win the second set.

A spectacular forehand winner down the line from Nadal earned him the fifth game of what proved to be final stanza and he went on to close out the encounter in clinical fashion.

The Spaniard will next face Czech left-hander Jiri Vesely, who ousted number 19 seed Fabio Fognini 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. The King of Clay beat Vesely in their only previous encounter in Hamburg three years ago.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic admitted he had to stay mentally tough as the three-time champion shrugged off a controversial call against him to beat Kyle Edmund.

All the results from the men’s draw on Saturday can be seen below:

(5) J del Potro d. B Paire 6-4, 7-6(7-4), 6-3

G Simon d. M Ebden 6-1, 6-7(3-7), 6-3, 7-6(7-2)

(2) R Nadal d. A De Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

(13) M Raonic d. D Novak 7-6(7-5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

J Vesely d. (19) F Fognini 7-6(7-4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

K Khachanov d. F Tiafoe 4-6, 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 6-2, 6-1

E Gulbis d. (4) A Zverev 7-6(7-2), 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0

(12) N Djokovic d. (21) K Edmund 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Stream every match at Wimbledon live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories