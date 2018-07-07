Del Potro makes Last 16 at SW19

Fifth seed Juan Martín del Potro reached the Last 16 at Wimbledon with a straight sets victory against Frenchman Benoit Paire on Saturday.

CLICK HERE for more tennis news

The Argentine looked to be in charge of proceedings for most of the match as he saw off Paire 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3 on Court 2 in two hours and 28 minutes.

Is a first grass court title on the horizon? @delpotrojuan is through to the fourth round in straight sets, defeating Benoit Paire 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FeMetrTf2Q — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2018

Paire started the match serving and things progressed until the fifth game when Del Potro broke serve to lead 3-2 and despite losing his serve a game later the Argentine claimed his opponents serve a second time to go on and win the set 6-4.

The next set needed to be decided by a tiebreaker after the scores were tied at 6-6 after a service break apiece.

In the breaker, Del Potro seemed to have the edge going on to win it 7-4 and go two sets up.

The Frenchman started the third set by dropping his first service game and though he managed to break back, Del Potro was not to be denied as he claimed his opponents serve in the eighth game to lead 5-3 and then served out the set winning it and the match 6-3 and a place in the Last 16.

Third straight year in the fourth round… 🇨🇦@milosraonic defeats Dennis Novak 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the second week of #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xeNGuxQnTM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2018

In another match, Milos Raonic reached the fourth round for the third consecutive year, finishing off a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over 171st-ranked qualifier Dennis Novak of Austria in a match suspended because of fading light the night before.

The play was halted with Novak about to serve while trailing 6-5 in the third set, and Raonic got off to a perfect start when they resumed Saturday by breaking to take the set 7-5, then wrapping the fourth set up 6-2 for the win.

All the results from the men’s draw on Saturday can be seen below:

(5) J del Potro d. B Paire 6-4, 7-6(7-4), 6-3

G Simon d. M Ebden 6-1, 6-7(3-7), 6-3, 7-6(7-2)

(2) R Nadal d. A De Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

(13) M Raonic d. D Novak 7-6(7-5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

J Vesely d. (19) F Fognini 7-6(7-4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

K Khachanov d. F Tiafoe 4-6, 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 6-2, 6-1

E Gulbis d. (4) A Zverev 7-6(7-2), 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0

(12) N Djokovic d. (21) K Edmund 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

(24) K Nishikori d. (15) N Kyrgios 6-1, 7-6(7-3), 6-4

Stream every match at Wimbledon live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories