Serena cautious after more seeds lose

Serena Williams admits she can take nothing for granted after more top women’s seeds crashed out at Wimbledon.

Williams’ bid for an eighth title at the All England Club remains on track after she moved into the fourth round with a 7-5, 7-6 win over Kristina Mladenovic.

However, there were more big-name casualties on Friday, including Serena’s sister Venus Williams, who suffered defeat to Kiki Bertens. Fellow American Madison Keys was also eliminated, to make it eight of the top 10 seeds to crash out.

Serena said: “I think a lot of the top players are losing, but they’re losing to girls that are playing outstanding.

“I think, if anything, it shows me every moment that I can’t underestimate any of these ladies. They are just going out there swinging and playing for broke.”

Ninth seed Venus fought back from a set down to level the match, but Bertens eventually prevailed 6-2, 6-7, 8-6 after a two hour, 40 minute thriller.

"I'm not a top player, but I've the wins of one!" Serena Williams speaks after an intense win over Kiki Mladenovic in an hour and forty-nine minutes!

Venus said: “I just ran out of time in the end. She played really well, you have to win the last point and I didn’t succeed in that.

“I think she was a little bit luckier than I was in the end. Sometimes it takes luck and skill and she definitely deserved to win.”

