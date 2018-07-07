‘Classy’ Federer marches on at Wimbledon

Top seed Roger Federer continued his quest for a ninth Wimbledon singles title with a straight-sets victory on Centre Court against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday.

Federer, who has not dropped a set in three matches, produced another routine 6-3 7-5 6-2 win in one hour and 34 minutes.

The 36-year-old will next face 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino of France, who beat Russian Daniil Medvedev, in the last 16.

In the first set, Federer broke in the sixth game to lead 4-2 and went on to serve out the set winning it 6-3.

Struff appeared to settle down in the next set, getting accustomed to Centre Court, but Federer produced the only break of serve in the 11th game to serve out the set 7-5.

Federer broke serve again in the third game of the third set to lead 2-1 to look in complete control of proceedings.

The Swiss superstar continued with his brilliant play to break again in the seventh game and then served out the set and match winning 6-2.

Friday’s men’s singles results:

Third Round:

(8) K Anderson d. (25) P Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 7-5

G Monfils d. (11) S Querrey 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

(31) S Tsitsipas d. T Fabbiano 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

(22) A Mannarino d. D Medvedev 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7, 6-3

(9) J Isner d. R Albot 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

(1) R Federer d. J Struff 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

M McDonald d. G Pella 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(6)

Second Round:

(4) A Zverev d. T Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-7(0), 6-1, 6-2

