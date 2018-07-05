Kyrgios wary of potential clash with resurgent Tomic

Nick Kyrgios is preparing for the potential “nightmare” of facing a resurgent Bernard Tomic at Wimbledon in what promises to be a feisty encounter between the two Australian bad boys.

Tomic faces Kei Nishikori on Thursday with the winner earning a third-round match against either Kyrgios or Dutchman Robin Haase.

A revitalised Tomic has rediscovered his best form in recent weeks after a career slump, and will be confident of beating the 24th seeded Nishikori after nine wins in his last 11 matches on grass.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, is also in good-form, having reached semi-finals in both Stuttgart and at Queen’s last week, but he is not taking a potential matchup with Tomic lightly.

“On the grass, he’s a nightmare,” said Kyrgios. “He plays very well on the grass. If he puts his mind to it, he can do some damage here, for sure.”

Kyrgios added that the former world number 17, who is currently ranked 184, looked like he could be getting back to where he once was.

“He looks comfortable. I feel like kind of when I watch him play now, (there’s) a bit of weight off his shoulders,” Kyrgios said.

“When I watched him this morning, he looked like he was having a bit of fun. It’s good to see him back out there because on the grass he’s so talented.

Not always smooth sailing ⛵️ Let’s keep it rolling 🎾🔥🌱🐾⚡️🙌🏽🦁🍿😴 #SW19 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 3, 2018

Tomic, meanwhile, said that he has nothing to fear against Nishikori given that he has beaten the Japanese star the last two times he has played him.

“I beat Kei the last two times,” he said.

“In Cincinnati, where I reached the quarters two years ago. I beat him in Brisbane, too, and I think my game matches up well against his.

“He actually beat me here at the Olympics in 2012. He is an unbelievable player.

“But I always play well here. I just need to get into a rhythm.”

Stream every match at Wimbledon live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories