Serena warns best is yet to come

Serena Williams beat Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-4 in 66 minutes at Wimbledon on Wednesday to book her spot in the third round and revealed that she feels she is yet to peak.

Ranked 135th in the world, Tomova was no match for Serena, who ironically is ranked 181st in the world at the moment after giving birth to her baby daughter.

The world rankings were the only area where Tomova enjoyed any superiority over the 23-time grand slam champion.

Serena coupled power and accuracy from the back of the court to blow her opponent aside in no uncertain terms.

Tomova, who was coming off her first ever victory in a grand slam match, seemed somewhat out of her depth for the duration of the encounter.

However, at 23-years of age, she still has time to acclimatise to playing the best in the business.

Of serious concern to Serena’s rivals, is that she explained afterwards that she is not operating at her best just yet.

Elsewhere, Australian Open champion and number two seed, Caroline Wozniacki, lost a dramatic three-setter against world number 35 Ekaterina Makarova of Russia in what was the upset of the day.

All the results from the women’s singles at Wimbledon on Wednesday can be seen below:

(10) M Keys d. L Kumkhum 6-4, 6-3

E Rodina d. S Cirstea 1-6, 6-3, 6-3

Y Wickmayer d. A Petkovic 6-4, 6-3

D Vekic d. R Peterson 7-5, 6-4

(29) M Buzarnescu d. K Swan 6-0, 6-3

K Pliskova d. V Azarenka 6-3, 6-3

(9) V Williams d. A Dulgheru 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

L Safarova d. (32) A Radwanska 7-5, 6-4

(20) K Bertens d. A Blinkova 6-4, 6-0

C Giorgi d. M Brengle 6-4, 6-4

E Makarova d. (2) C Wozniacki 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

(13) J Goerges d. V Lapko 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

(25) S Williams d. V Tomova 6-1, 6-4

K Mladenovic d. T Maria 6-2, 6-2

Stream every match at Wimbledon live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories