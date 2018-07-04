Keys through to Wimbledon third round

Tenth-seeded Madison Keys edged past Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand in straight sets to reach the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Keys earned a hard-fought 6-4, 6-3 win after an hour and 18 minutes on Court 12.

The 23-year-old American hammered 34 winners and six aces past Kumkhum as she broke her opponents serve three times in the match, thanks to her aggressive play.

This is the first tournament that Keys is working with new coach David Taylor and things are looking good for the American with back-to-back straight sets wins so far.

In an interview after her victory, Keys said she was very happy with how things were going with coach Taylor.

“He’s really been great at helping me figure out my game, and the biggest thing is committing to being aggressive,” Keys said.”That doesn’t mean just going for everything but just reminding me that my safety is in racquet head speed and committing and trusting my shots.

“That’s been really great, especially on grass, that it’s kind of amplified. So far I have really enjoyed our time together… I think it’s a little bit more of a holistic approach, just because there is a lot of things that could be weapons for me that I maybe don’t use all the time.”

Up next, Keys will take on the winner between Sorana Cirstea or Evgeniya Rodina for a spot in the fourth round.

In another ladies singles encounter, seventh seed Karolina Pliskova breat former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-3.

All the results from the women’s singles at Wimbledon on Wednesday can be seen below:

(10) M Keys d. L Kumkhum 6-4, 6-3

E Rodina d. S Cirstea 1-6, 6-3, 6-3

Y Wickmayer d. A Petkovic 6-4, 6-3

D Vekic d. R Peterson 7-5, 6-4

(29) M Buzarnescu d. K Swan 6-0, 6-3

K Pliskova d. V Azarenka 6-3, 6-3

(9) V Williams d. A Dulgheru 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

L Safarova d. (32) A Radwanska 7-5, 6-4

(20) K Bertens d. A Blinkova 6-4, 6-0

C Giorgi d. M Brengle 6-4, 6-4

E Makarova d. (2) C Wozniacki 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

(13) J Goerges d. V Lapko 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

(25) S Williams d. V Tomova 6-1, 6-4

K Mladenovic d. T Maria 6-2, 6-2

