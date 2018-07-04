Nadal unhappy with Wimbledon shot clock plans

World number one Rafael Nadal indicated that is unhappy about plans to introduce a shot clock at Wimbledon next year.

The top-seeded Nadal was asked by reporters yesterday for his take on the U.S. Open’s decision to introduce a shot clock this year so that the 25 seconds allowed between points is strictly enforced, with Wimbledon likely to follow suit next year.

Nadal, who has been cautioned by officials at times over the years for falling foul of the slow-play rule, said he would not support the 25 seconds shot clock move.

“I’m 32. I don’t know for how long I’m going to play. Hopefully for a long time. But is something that is not bothering me.

“In terms of the sport, depends. If you want to see a quick game without thinking, well done.

“If you want to keep playing in a sport that you need to think, you need to play with more tactics, you want to have long and good rallies, then, of course, you are going the wrong way.

“But seems like sometimes is only about the business, so… I can’t support this, no. Because I don’t feel the matches that stay for the history of our sport went that quick.”

The 32-year-old Spaniard added, that by enforcing a shot clock to speed up tennis, it would take the drama away from intense matches, like the 2008 Wimbledon final between himself and Roger Federer, which is considered the best final ever played at the event.

“I don’t remember an emotional match that the total time of the match has been two hours,” Nadal added.

“All the matches that have been important in the history of our sport have been four hours, five hours.

“To play these kinds of matches you need time between points because you cannot play points in a row with long rallies, with emotional points, having only 25 seconds between points.”

Novak Djokovic, the 12-times grand slam winner, described the U.S. Open decision as “disrespectful” to players.

“Look, I’m not completely against it,” the Serb said. “I feel like they should have reached out to players before they make an official decision before they announce it.

“By not doing that, they show how respectful they are of us, which is unfortunate.

“I understand the whole mechanics behind it, the motives, I would say. But it has to be in line with the respect towards the tradition of the game.”

