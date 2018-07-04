Sharapova, Kvitova out as seeds continue to fall

The seeds kept on falling in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday as two-time champion Petra Kvitova and former winner Maria Sharapova both crashed out.

Eighth seed Kvitova and 24th seed Sharapova suffered surprise defeats to lower ranked opponents, with the Russian losing in the first round at Wimbledon for the first ever time.

An off-colour Sharapova served up 10 double faults as she went down to fellow Russian and qualifier Vitalia Diatchenko, who came from a set and 5-2 down to defeat the 2004 champion, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

Kvitova, meanwhile, also struggled against the 50th ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, eventually losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

The 2011 and 2014 champion said afterwards: “I was the biggest opponent I could have. I didn’t really have a clear mind. I was thinking a little bit too much.

“Probably at Wimbledon it’s a little bit more than the other Grand Slams because obviously I know I can play well.

“But it is how it is. I think the worst pressure is in the first rounds, second rounds, and third rounds. After that it’s fine.”

France’s Caroline Garcia (6) was also a casualty, losing 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 to Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic.

