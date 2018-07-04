Halep hot streak continues

World number one Simona Halep triumphed in her first match since winning her maiden major title at Roland Garros, dismissing Kurumi Nara in straight sets on Tuesday at Wimbledon.

Halep last appeared on court at Roland Garros, where she lifted her maiden major title after a dramatic three-set win over Sloane Stephens.

The confidence generated from that long-awaited success was on display against Nara in London as the Romanian served out her spot in the second round after only an hour and 18 minutes.

Halep, the top seed in the women’s draw at SW19 struck 19 winners to knock out Japan’s Nara via a score line of 6-2, 6-4 – extending her winning streak to eight in a row at major tournaments.

Elsewhere, two-time champion Petra Kvitova was eliminated in the first round by world number 50 Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The 2011 and 2014 winner Kvitova was shocked 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 to continue a terrible run of form at grand slams.

She has gone out before the quarter-finals in five of her last six Grand Slams, dating back to the 2016 knife incident that left her with injuries to her playing hand.

All the women’s singles results from Tuesday at Wimbledon can be seen below:

(17) A Barty d. S Voegele 7-5, 6-3

L Arruabarrena d. A Bogdan 6-1, 3-6, 8-6

C Liu d. A Konjuh 6-2, 6-7(2-7), 6-3

S Hsieh d. (30) A Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

S Stosur d. S Peng 6-4, 7-5

D Cibulkova d. A Cornet 7-6(7-3), 6-1

(26) D Gavrilova d. C Dolehide 6-2, 6-3

(22) J Konta d. N Vikhlyantseva 7-5, 7-6(9-7)

(3) G Muguruza d. N Broady 6-2, 7-5

V Lapko d. C McHale 5-7, 7-5, 7-5

(28) A Kontaveit d. D Allertova 6-2, 6-2

(11) A Kerber d. V Zvonareva 7-5, 6-3

A Van Uytvanck d. P Hercog 6-2, 6-2

J Brady d. K Kozlova 6-2, 6-7(4-7), 6-2

E Bouchard d. G Taylor 6-0, 4-6, 6-3

A Sasnovich d. (8) P Kvitova 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

S Zheng d. Q Wang 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

T Townsend d. P Parmentier 6-2, 6-4

K Boulter d. V Cepede Royg 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

S Kenin d. M Sakkari 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

(1) S Halep d. K Nara 6-2, 6-4

B Bencic d. (6) C Garcia 7-6(7-2), 6-3

A Riske d. M Duque Marino 6-1, 6-1

N Osaka d. M Niculescu 6-4, 6-1

V Diatchenko d. (24) M Sharapova 6-7(3-7), 7-6(7-3), 6-4

S Sorribes Tormo d. K Kanepi 7-6(7-5), 6-1

(15) E Mertens d. D Collins 6-3, 6-2

Y Putintseva d. M Linette 6-3, 3-6, 10-8

(27) C Suarez Navarro d. C Witthoeft 6-2, 6-4

(12) J Ostapenko d. K Dunne 6-3, 7-6(7-5)

(14) D Kasatkina d. J Fett 6-2, 7-5

K Flipkens d. H Watson 6-4, 7-5

S Vickery d. M Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2

