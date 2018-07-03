Del Potro and Nishikori advance at SW19

Juan Martin Del Potro and Kei Nishikori advanced to the second round of Wimbledon following their wins on Tuesday.

The tall Argentine powered past Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in just under two hours on Court 3 at the All England Club. Del Potro fired no less than 37 winners while his German opponent faltered trying to play on the baseline, notching up 30 unforced errors.

Del Potro would break Gojowczyk once in each of the opening two sets, enough to win both. The fifth seed was forced to save just four break points and his powerful serve kept Gojowczyk under pressure.

In the third set, this proved too much for the world number 39 as Del Potro broke him twice to seal the match.

Waiting for the former grand slam champion in the second round is Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, who defeated Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Next up: Bernard Tomic@keinishikori seals his spot in the second round at #Wimbledon after defeating Christian Harrison 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 pic.twitter.com/TfCLrPADiy — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2018

Elsewhere, Japanese star Kei Nishikori survived a second set comeback from Chris Harrison to emerge a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-2 victor. The 24th seed controlled proceedings, getting broken just three times on his way to victory. Nishikori faces Australian Bernard Tomic in the second round after he beat Hubert Hurkacz of Indonesia 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(2).

All the men’s singles results from Tuesday at Wimbledon can be seen below:

(24) K Nishikori d. C Harrison 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 6-2

B Tomic d. H Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(7-2)

E Gulbis d. J Clarke 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(7-3), 3-6, 6-4

J Vesely d. F Mayer 7-6(7-3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

(27) D Dzumhur d. M Marterer 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

F Lopez d. F Delbonis 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

(5) J del Potro d. P Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

R Albot d. (20) P Carreno Busta 3-6, 6-0, 6-7(5-7), 6-2, 6-1

(21) K Edmund d. A Bolt 6-2, 6-3, 7-5

(15) N Kyrgios d. D Istomin 7-6(7-3), 7-6(7-4), 6-7(5-7), 6-3

B Klahn d. Y Sugita 2-6, 7-6(8-6), 6-2, 6-2

(14) D Schwartzman d. M Basic 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

T Fritz d. L Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

R Haase d. M Copil 7-6(7-0), 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7-4)

(4) A Zverev d. J Duckworth 7-5, 6-2, 6-0

F Tiafoe d. (30) F Verdasco 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-5), 3-6, 6-3

S Bolelli d. P Cuevas 7-6(7-5), 7-6(8-6), 6-1

S Robert d. A Ramos-Vinolas 7-6(7-5), 6-2, 6-1

A De Minaur d. (29) M Cecchinato 6-4, 6-7(6-8), 7-6(7-5), 6-4

(2) R Nadal d. D Sela 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

F Fognini d. T Daniel 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

K Khachanov d. D Ferrer 6-1, 7-6(7-3), 3-6, 7-5

M Kukushkin d. V Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

M Ebden d. (10) D Goffin 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

M Berrettini d. (18) J Sock 6-7(5-7), 6-7(3-7), 6-4, 7-5, 6-2

P Herbert d. M Zverev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

H Zeballos d. G Andreozzi 4-6, 7-6(7-1), 6-4, 6-4

G Simon d. N Basilashvili 6-1, 7-6(7-5), 6-1

J Benneteau d. M Fucsovics 7-5, 7-5, 6-3

B Paire d. J Jung 7-5, 7-6(7-1), 6-4

(12) N Djokovic d. T Sandgren 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

D Shapovalov d. J Chardy 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

M Baghdatis d. (7) D Thiem *6-4, 7-5, 2-0 retired

