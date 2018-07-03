Dimitrov remaining positive despite loss

Grigor Dimitrov bowed out in the opening round of Wimbledon on Monday, adding to a string of poor results.



The former world number three enjoyed a superlative 2017, racking up four titles – including the season-ending ATP Finals – and reaching the final four at the Australian Open.



However, 2018 has been tumultuous for Dimitrov, reaching just one final and not playing to his potential in the grand slams. Now, this first round loss at the All England Club is hard to swallow, even if it was to three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka.



“There’s no reason to panic or anything,” the Bulgarin told atpworldtour.com.

“I’m not that type of a person anyway. I’ll try to remain positive because I know that’s one of the toughest things, especially when you exit early in the tournament. You have to stay positive, simple as that. You can’t just go down on yourself.

“It’s a bumpy road, simple as that. For sure I’m not happy to lose first round in Wimbledon. I don’t remember when was the last time that happened to me. It’s still a bit of a shock to me. I need to accept it, I guess.

“I don’t know what I will do now. I think one of the best things in a way is, I’m trying to find the silver lining, is that I can take some time off, really put the racquet aside now for plenty of time, if I have to be honest.”

Stream every match at Wimbledon live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories