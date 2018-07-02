Muguruza on ‘special’ return to SW19

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza is eager to impress as she returns to the scene of her last grand slam triumph.



The Spaniard ended Venus Williams’ superb run at the 2017 edition, defeating her in straight sets to claim her first grass court grand slam.



Now, Muguruza returns to the All England Club as the third seed with two titles under her belt for 2018 so far.



“It’s a special situation to come back to the Grand Slam that you won last year. You’re very emotional and happy,” the 24-year-old told AFP.

“But it just doesn’t really matter what happened in 2017. It’s just about this year. That’s what I had to learn in French Open. This year it’s different. Different mentality.”





A talking point of this year’s edition is the return of new mom Serena Williams, who has handed a seeding by the powers that be despite not technically qualifying for the event.



However, it’s not an issue for Muguruza, who welcomes the return of the seven time champion.



“I feel like if they seeded her, there are going to be critics,” she continued.



“If they don’t, there are going to be critics. Every next scenario, there is going to be something. It is what it is. She’s seeded. The tournament can do that if it wants to. Of course, she’s many times champion here, so I think it’s understandable.

“She’s one of the greatest. It’s good to have her in the draw. You always want to face the best opponents. I don’t think there’s something different. She’s back, and it’s good.”



Muguruza opens her Wimbledon campaign against British qualifier Naomi Broady on Centre Court on Tuesday.

