Wimbledon

Serena takes fans down memory lane ahead of Wimbledon

Serena Williams is chasing history this year at Wimbledon and has reminded her social media followers how far she has come.

The American is looking for a record breaking 24th grand slam title at SW19. Of course, getting herself in such a position did not happen overnight…

Williams made her first Wimbledon appearance in 1998, where she reached the third round. Fast forward 20 years and the Compton native has picked up seven titles on the hallowed grass of the All England Club, a husband, a child and world wide fame, to name but a few of her achievements.

Counting down to the 132nd edition of Wimbledon, Williams shared some nostalgia…

Good luck Serena, the world is watching.

