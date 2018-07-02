Serena takes fans down memory lane ahead of Wimbledon

Serena Williams is chasing history this year at Wimbledon and has reminded her social media followers how far she has come.

The American is looking for a record breaking 24th grand slam title at SW19. Of course, getting herself in such a position did not happen overnight…

Williams made her first Wimbledon appearance in 1998, where she reached the third round. Fast forward 20 years and the Compton native has picked up seven titles on the hallowed grass of the All England Club, a husband, a child and world wide fame, to name but a few of her achievements.

Counting down to the 132nd edition of Wimbledon, Williams shared some nostalgia…

7 days until #Wimbledon It's hard to believe it's been 16 years since my first title in London. What I remember most from that day is the genuine happiness and support from my competitor, big sister and best friend @Venuseswilliams. pic.twitter.com/s23uz10FSV — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 25, 2018

4 days until #Wimbledon Would you believe me if I told you the girl on the left always dreamed of becoming the woman on the right? Keep fighting. 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/3QuTEN8xei — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 28, 2018

2 days until #Wimbledon Just in case no one’s told you yet today, I want to remind you that you are greater than your circumstances. pic.twitter.com/1het5IRSYz — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 30, 2018

1 day until #Wimbledon In this moment, 22 was the greatest feeling, but ultimately getting to 23 was even better. Never let anyone put a limit on how far you can go. pic.twitter.com/xM8Hj1j8t2 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 1, 2018

Good luck Serena, the world is watching.