Kyrgios: I’m a contender to win Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios insists he will take one Wimbledon match at a time, but believes he is a contender for the title.

Kyrgios’ breakthrough appearance at Wimbledon in 2014, when he beat Rafa Nadal en route to the quarter finals, remains his joint best performance at a Grand Slam.

Too often, the Australian’s quests to lift a major have been sidetracked by the wrong mentality or a lack of focus.

But Kyrgios insists five months away from the court with an elbow injury have focused his mind and the 15th seed says he is “definitely” in the running to lift the title. He hopes a step-by-step approach will help him to fulfill that objective.

Been a fun couple of weeks, thanks for all the support ❤️ #RoadtoWimby pic.twitter.com/CDLtOXGkmg — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2018

“For sure [I’m a contender] if I put my mind to it and really focus, take it one match at a time,” said the 23-year-old.

“I feel like I’m physically a lot better than a couple of years ago, I’m much stronger. A lot of things have to fall into place but I’m going to take it one match at a time.

“Putting it together over two weeks isn’t something I’ve done before, and it’s not something many people have done. There’s always the select few that can do it, and hopefully, you never know, in two weeks’ time it could be my breakthrough.

“Right now I’m in such a good place, I’m healthy, I’m winning and it’s a good feeling, so I’m not going to take that for granted.”