All you need to know about the Wimbledon draw

The 2018 Wimbledon Championships is around the corner and with the draw being released, there are several high profile clashes to look forward to.

The short grass court season culminates at the All England Club on July 15 and there many contenders for top honours in the men’s and women’s draw.

Men’s Draw

As defending champion and world number two, Roger Federer claims the top spot and will open his campaign against Dusan Lajovic, who Federer beat comfortably in round two last year. If all hold seed, the Swiss ace will have a rematch against the talented Borna Coric, who recently upset Federer in the Gerry Weber Open final.

World number one Rafael Nadal faces Dudi Sela first up, whom he has defeated twice before. However, later down the line, giant-killer Juan Martin Del Potro or David Goffin will face the Spaniard in the quarter-finals.

Three-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic earned 12th seed after his Queens Club performance and is up against the aptly named Tennys Sandgren first up. Seventh seed Dominic Thiem will likely be waiting for the Serb in the fourth round, while fourth seed Alexander Zverev is in the same quarter of the draw as Djokovic.

British hopeful Andy Murray – who has just come back after an extended injury spell – faces a potential banana skin in the form of Benoit Paire in round one. The former world number one enters unseeded and has Nadal in his quarter should all go to plan.

Women’s Draw

The big news is Serena Williams, who has been handed an entry at 25th seed for her SW19 return. The new mom could face fifth seed Elina Svitolina – who has a win over the American – as early as the third round as a result. Beyond that, second seed Caroline Wozniacki lurks as a possible last eight opponent.

Top seed Simona Halep will no doubt still be enjoying her breakthrough grand slam win at Roland Garros. She opens her account against Japan’s Kurumi Nara and has the possibility of facing eighth seed Petra Kvitova in the quarters.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza is seeded third and has the like of either Daria Kasatkina or Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round. If all goes according to plan, two-time grand slam winner and 11th seed Angelique Kerber will be waiting for the Spaniard in the quarter-finals.

Russian superstar Maria Sharapova is another big name back in the mix at Wimbledon. However, the five-time grand slam winner will have to overcome rising talent Jelena Ostapenko as early as the third round.

