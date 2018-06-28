Wimbledon: Five women to watch

Wimbledon kicks off on Monday with all the world’s top tennis talent gathering in London ready to battle it out on the All England Club’s famous grass courts.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five women who could challenge for the trophy.

Simona Halep

The standout player of the year so far, Halep finally got the “best player never to win a grand slam” monkey off her back in Paris last month. Grass may not be her best surface (her best ever finish in SW19 was a semi-final spot in 2014), but she has reached three of the last five slam finals and has the momentum that could carry her all the way at Wimbledon. Add that to her new found winning mentality and she could prove tough to beat.

My 1st practice since Roland Garros 😊 I took it very easy but it is so nice to be back on court and back at this beautiful club @Wimbledon 💚 pic.twitter.com/iu6MPwXo3d — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 24, 2018

Sloane Stephens

The 25-year old endured a horrendous run following her surprise US Open win last year, but roared back into form with the title in Miami in March and made the final at Roland Garros last month, where she lost to Halep after taking the first set. Stephens has developed a nice habit of turning up in big tournaments of late and if she’s in the mood, she could quite easily back up her Paris disappointment with a second grand slam in a fortnight’s time.

Not the outcome I wanted today, but grateful for this opportunity to compete in the @rolandgarros Finals. I wouldn’t have this smile on my face without all the love and support from my team and fans. My deepest thanks. You win or you learn, but you never lose. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Bg6tkrRMX2 — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) June 9, 2018

Garbine Muguruza

The defending champion and world number three is a bit of an enigma – brilliant one week, erratic the next, fans will be hoping the former turns up on Monday. With a final and a title in her last three appearances at the All England Club, there is no doubt she has the power and skill to add a second Wimbledon title to her collection. It just depends on which Muguruza turns up.

Petra Kvitova

The two-time champion has struggled to recapture top form after the horrific knife attack in December 2016, but arrives in London in good form after two wins (Madrid and Birmingham) in her last four tournaments. With a powerful game well suited to grass the only question on whether she can challenge at Wimbledon this year appears to be the seriousness of the hamstring injury that forced her to pull out of Eastbourne. If the injury is nothing serious then expect Kvitova to be in the mix.

25 titles! I can't quite believe it 🤭 Thanks so much to everyone in Birmingham for a fantastic tournament 🙌 Also, congratulations to Magda… and to my headband for staying on all week 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZU4SAS6xMj — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) June 24, 2018

Naomi Osaka

The outside shot of our five, Osaka announced herself on the world stage earlier this year with a stunning win at Indian Wells where she swept aside several of the game’s top stars (Halep included) on the way to the title. The 20-year old Japanese prodigy is making only her third appearance at SW19 (she reached the third round last year) but has the kind of powerful game that will serve her well on Wimbledon’s slick courts. If she is fully recovered from an abdominal injury that forced her out of Birmingham last week, and can get some early momentum then there is no saying how far she could potentially go.

If you squint real hard you’ll see me 👍 #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lvDCkw2Cj8 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) June 25, 2018