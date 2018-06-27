Serena Williams handed 25th seeding for Wimbledon

All England Club chiefs have announced that seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will be seeded 25th for this year’s tournament.

The decision was made to grant Williams a seeding despite the fact that she is outside the top 32 in the world rankings.

The American recently returned to action after giving birth to her first child last September. Having played only three tournaments in the past 12 months, she currently finds herself ranked 183rd in the world.

But there were calls for organisers to take the 36-year-old’s pregnancy into account when deciding on her seeding, and it appears they have listened.

As a result of the decision, World No 32 Dominika Cibulkova has missed out on a seeding.

The Slovakian said on Tuesday she did not think it was fair for Williams to be seeded ahead of her.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to do,” said Cibulkova. “I think it’s just not fair. I have tried and I should be seeded. If they put her in front of me then I will lose my spot that I am supposed to have.”

It is believed that many players on the WTA Tour share Cibulkova’s view, so in private at least, this decision will not be met with universal approval.