Wimbledon by the numbers

Like any major sporting event, Wimbledon is really all about the numbers, big and small. We take a look at some notable statistics from tennis’ most prestigious Grand Slam.

8

The length, in millimetres, of the grass on the courts.

11.5

The number of hours John Isner and Nicolas Mahut took to complete their first round match in 2010. It is not only the longest recorded tennis match ever played at Wimbledon, but in all of tennis history. Isner eventually won 6–4, 3–6, 6–7 (7–9), 7–6 (7–3), 70–68.

19

The number of grass courts within the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club’s grounds.

26.5

The percentage of correct challenges to Hawk-Eye by men’s singles players in 2015. The number rises to 27.04 for women’s singles players.

40

…square metres. The size of the big screen overlooking Henman Hill.

143

…miles per hour. The fastest serve ever recorded at Wimbledon, struck by Jiri Vesely in 2014.

250

The number of ball boys and ball girls, all sourced from local schools, employed at the tournament each year.

660

The number of matches that will be played over the course of the two weeks.

28,000

The number of bananas consumed by the players.

54,250

The amount of tennis balls used each tournament. The balls are stored at 20 degrees celcius to ensure they stay in the perfect shape.

140,000

The number of portions of English strawberries and cream sold.

230,000

Wimbledon-goers go through this amount of glasses of Pimm’s liqueur.

2 million

…pounds. The prize money the winner of the men’s and women’s singles titles will each receive.

290 million

How many tennis balls it would take to fill centre court from top to bottom if the roof is closed.