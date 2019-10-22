WATCH: Nick Kyrgios takes subtle dig at Rafael Nadal through Instagram post

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has taken a subtle dig at Rafael Nadal through an Instagram post.

Kyrgios posted a clip from his encounter against Nadal at the Wimbledon earlier this year, when he hit one shot straight at the Spaniard and refused to apologise for it. In his post-match press conference, Kyrgios had said: “Why would I apologize? I mean, the dude has got how many Slams, how much money in the bank account? I think he can take a ball to the chest, bro.I’m not going to apologize to him at all.”

Nadal had his say about the shot as well and claimed that it wasn’t dangerous for him but maybe for the line referee or for the fans sitting in the stadium. The 33-year-old had won the Wimbledon second round encounter which went up to five sets.

“I don’t say Nick does this stuff to bother the opponent, but it is true that sometimes he’s dangerous,” said Nadal. “When he hit the ball like this, it is dangerous. It’s not dangerous for me, it is dangerous for a line referee, dangerous for a crowd. When you hit the ball like this, you don’t know where the ball goes.”

Here’s Kyrgios’s post: