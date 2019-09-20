Rafael Nadal’s uncle claims Roger Federer was unlucky to lose Wimbledon final vs Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal’s former coach and uncle Toni Nadal has claimed that Roger Federer was unlucky not to win the Wimbledon earlier this year.

Federer defeated Rafael Nadal in the semifinal en route to the final showdown against defending champions Novak Djokovic. The Swiss tennis great was on course for his 21st Grand Slam title win but Djokovic got the better of him in one of the best Wimbledon finals of all-time.

While the Serb won the first and third sets, Federer got his hands on the second and fourth to set up an epic tie-breaker. Ultimately, it was Djokovic who came out on top with the scorecard reading 7–6(7–5), 1–6, 7–6(7–4), 4–6, 13–12(7–3).

“He still plays at an unbelievable level at 38 years of age so he has more time left. You always think 38 years is a lot but he was one point away from winning the Wimbledon final,” Toni Nadal said as reported by Tennis World USA.

“It was bad luck. Wimbledon is the tournament where he has most chances to win, this year he had the chance.”

Federer is currently in Geneva, representing Team Europe in the Laver Cup 2019 alongside Nadal, who came up to 19 Grand Slam titles with US Open 2019 victory and is now only one Major short of his Swiss counterpart.