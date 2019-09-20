Roger Federer admits he cried after losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final

The 2019 Wimbledon final was one which will be remembered for ages to come. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic gave it their all in the quest for Grand Slam glory, with the latter coming out on top. Federer, meanwhile, reveals that he broke down following his gut-wrenching loss. Roger Federer admits that he cried after losing the 2019 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic. The twenty-time Grand Slam winner came within one point of sealing the Championship before the Serbian fought back to complete a remarkable victory. “I collapsed and a few tears escaped,” said Federer, before comparing the match to the one against Nadal in 2008, “Like similar to ’08 maybe, I will look back at it and think, ‘well, it’s not that bad after all’.” (via Express)

“For now it hurts, and it should, like every loss does here at Wimbledon.

“Epic ending, so close, so many moments. Yeah, I mean, sure there’s similarities [between this and 2008].

“I’m the loser both times, so that’s the only similarity I see.”

The Swiss star ended his year without a Grand Slam title, with Wimbledon being his closest call with won. Opponents Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, took home two each.

Currently, Roger Federer is taking part in the 2019 Laver Cup, along with Rafael Nadal, Alexander Averev, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Fabio Fognini. Together, the six tennis stars make up Team Europe and are competing against Team World for the title.