McEnroe reveals what Novak Djokovic needs to do to be called the GOAT

Novak Djokovic managed to get past the class of Roger Federer in a thrilling Wimbledon 2019 final, but critics still believe the Serbian has a way to go before being put in the same category as the Swiss maestro.

Federer continues to dominate tennis even at the age of 37, and Patrick McEnroe believes that is what Novak needs to do if he truly wants to be called the greatest despite winning a hard fought Wimbledon final.

Novak Djokovic & Simona Halep celebrate titles at Wimbledon Champions Dinner

“I got to tell you. I am going to go back with Federer-Nadal here in 2008, Djokovic-Nadal in the Australian Open,” McEnroe said to ESPN.

“This one was right up there. I loved this match, that we saw all these abilities from both guys. Federer got a bit nervous at times but how they got back from tough times, put tennis to another level. It had everything. It’s a Wimbledon final, there is so much on the line.

Federer will turn 38 in August, he plays that hard and long at that intensity, almost for five hours on the court. Absolutely remarkable. If Djokovic is able to do that in five years, he is gonna be the greatest player of all time because he is gonna win a lot of Majors, he has 16 now.”