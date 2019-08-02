Roger Federer predicted Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon 2019 semi final opponent before the tournament

Roger Federer may not have been able to win Wimbledon 2019, but he surely won the hearts of tennis fans with his gritty display throughout the tournament.

Roger showed his typical class all the way through, and apart from his obvious skills on the court, we learnt that he probably knows a thing or two about soothsaying as well.

Federer apparently predicted before the tournament began, that Roberto Bautista Agut would feature in the semi final of Wimbledon 2019, which seems hard to believe but is actually backed up by the Spaniard himself.

“When I played in Gstaad (Switzerland), last week, I was talking to Federer’s coach (Severin Luthi) and he told me that after that game in Halle, Roger had predicted that I would reach the semi-finals in Wimbledon,” Bautista Agut said to Plaza Deportiva.

“They are predictions that are sometimes fulfilled and sometimes not, but he was convinced that I was going to make a good tournament.

“It is also true that the week before Wimbledon we trained together and saw my fitness.”

The Halle Open that Bautista Agut refers to is the same tournament that was played two weeks before the Grand Slam, and saw Federer beat Agut at the quarter final stage.

However, he stunned the tennis world by striking back at SW19, and reaching the semi finals, where he lost in four sets to eventual Champion Novak Djokovic.