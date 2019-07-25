Rafael Nadal’s uncle admits to breaking key rule during Wimbledon semi-final against Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal went deep into the 2019 Wimbledon. However, his tournament came to a premature end when he was beaten by Roger Federer in the semi-finals. Toni Nadal, who was sitting in the stands and watching him play, saw an error in his nephew’s game and tried to coach him through it, breaking one of tennis’s most controversial rules in the process.
Rafael Nadal’s former mentor and uncle, Toni Nadal, admitted of helping him with on-court coaching during his Wimbledon semi-final against Roger Federer.
“I asked him (Nadal) why he did not change his return position as both Francis Roig and I were telling him that during the match,” Toni said. (via Essentially Sports)
“He (Nadal) told me he had not seen it, he did not understand us and if he did he would have definitely done it.”
Toni Nadal went on further to state that the Spaniard eventually caught his mistake while watching the Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
“I watched the final with him and I told him to look at where Djokovic was returning. He was much closer to the baseline than he did in the semi-finals,” he said.
“Nadal admitted I was right and he was wrong in returning all the time from very behind.”
Nadal lost the semi-final to Federer, who then lost the final to Novak Djokovic. The Serbian claimed a win after a closely-fought tie.