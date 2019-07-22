Roger Federer reveals his favourite opponent and favourite Wimbledon moment

Roger Federer coasted to a Wimbledon final showdown in the recently concluded 2019 edition before losing a five set thriller to Novak Djokovic. He names some of his favourites in the tournament.

Federer relinquished two match points against Djokovic en route to a 6-1, 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 12-13 loss to the Serb in the finals of Wimbledon 2019 recently.

Speaking to Vogue, however, the Swiss sensation appeared to be in chipper spirits and went on to relay who and what his favourite Wimbledon opponent and moments were respectively.

“Winning my first Wimbledon or maybe beating Pete Sampras here,” he said of his favourite moment at the tournament which he has won a record eight times.

However, there was no surprise as to his favourite opponent.

“Rafa Nadal,” he said, as a matter of factly, before going on to praise the Spaniard at length.

“He is an intense guy on the court, he is super honest and open off the court and he has a heart of gold.”

Federer defeated Nadal in the semifinals of the tournament in a four set affair that was praised for the quality of the tennis on display, eleven full years after the duo had squared off in the consensus greatest Wimbledon finals in 2008.