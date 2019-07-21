Uncle reveals what Rafael Nadal learned from Novak Djokovic’s approach against Roger Federer in Wimbledon 2019 finals

Rafael Nadal bowed out of Wimbledon 2019 after a tough semifinal loss to Roger Federer but learned just what he did wrong when he watched Novak Djokovic defeat the Swiss maestro in the finals.

Speaking to RTVE, Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni Nadal revealed that they were watching intently as Novak Djokovic outlasted Roger Federer in a five set epic at the Wimbledon 2019 finals and managed to pick up a couple of pointers from the way the Serb approached the game.

“The final was one of the greatest matches in history, it had all the things although I remember better matches like in the US Open and, especially, the 2011 French Open semi-final,” Toni said.

“I watched the final with him [Rafael Nadal] and I told him to look at where Djokovic was returning. He was much closer to the baseline than he did in the semi-finals.

“He admitted I was right and he was wrong in returning all the time from very behind. I asked him why he did not change his return position as both Francis Roig and I were telling him that during the match.

“He told me he had not seen it, he did not understand us and if he did he would have definitely done it,” revealed the world number two’s former coach.

Nadal, for the most part, played Federer from deep beyond the base line for the game and came up short, losing in four sets.

